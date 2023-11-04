Tommy Holston, aka 'Light Man,' is a Jumbo Shrimp staple

Tommy Holston has a voice that rings throughout 121 Financial Ballpark.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've been to 121 Financial Ballpark, you're very familiar with the man affectionately known as the "Light Man".

As you enter the ballpark, he's one of the first people to greet you.

He's been with the Jumbo Shrimp for two decades.

A former baseball player, Holston played second base in high school and says it was one of his good friends who told him to apply for the job with the Jumbo Shrimp.

"I like people, I'm a people person and it just became a family thing for me to be able to come to the ballpark," says Holston.