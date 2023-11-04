Tommy Holston, aka 'Light Man,' is a Jumbo Shrimp staple

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've been to 121 Financial Ballpark, you're very familiar with the man affectionately known as the "Light Man".
As you enter the ballpark, he's one of the first people to greet you.
Tommy Holston, who is also known as the "The Light Man" has a voice that rings throughout 121 Financial Ballpark.
He's been with the Jumbo Shrimp for two decades.
A former baseball player, Holston played second base in high school and says it was one of his good friends who told him to apply for the job with the Jumbo Shrimp.
"I like people, I'm a people person and it just became a family thing for me to be able to come to the ballpark," says Holston.
He's best known for his hat and says he came up with the concept during the Iraqi War. In fact, his nephew served at the time.
"I figured I was not in the military, and this was a way for me to able to support them. So, from there I started putting flags on my hat, lights and of course you know I'm the light man," says Tommy Holston.
Holston says every year he adds something new to his hat.