Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation hosts Jacksonville wine tasting gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation had its wine tasting gala on Thursday night at 841 Venue on the riverfront in Downtown Jacksonville.

The gala featured culinary delights from the area’s best restaurants and hundreds of the world’s most renowned wines.

The annual fundraiser brought out celebrities, wine enthusiasts, gourmets, philanthropists, and friends together to raise money for local families fight childhood cancer.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation provides comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support to help keep families in their homes, put food on their tables, keep the lights on, and so much more when a family is tackling childhood cancer.

The Jay Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by 2X Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Coughlin, was established in 1996 in the memory and spirit of the late Boston College football player, Jay McGillis, who lost his battle with leukemia.

From diagnosis to recovery and beyond, the Jay Fund is part of the team, allowing parents and caregivers to focus solely on their child’s well-being. The mission is to be there for families facing the unthinkable so they can be there for the patient.