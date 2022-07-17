x
Tokyo Olympic medalists take home titles at SLS Championship Tour stop in Jacksonville

14-year-old Rayssa Leal won first place in the women's final, while Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Yuto Horigome took home the men's title.
Credit: Andrew Badillo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rayssa Leal and Yuto Horigome took home first place in the women's and men's final respectively in the SLS Championship Tour's stop in Jacksonville. 

Leal, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, landed a heelflip frontside boardslide for a 7.6, which beat Yumeka Oda by .2 points for Leal's fourth SLS win of her career. 

Oda finished in second place followed by Pamela Rosa in third. 

In the trick section of the men's final, Horigome scored two 9.5s. A switch tre flip lipslide to regular, followed by a nollie backside 180 switch smith grind to give him a 28.1 out of possible 30 score.

Sora Shirai finished in second place followed by Gustavo Ribeiro in third. 

"This is my first time in Jacksonville. The fans, everyone is so kind. It's amazing," Horigome said. 

The next stop on the SLS Championship Tour is August 13-14 in Seattle. 

