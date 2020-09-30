Titans vs. Steelers this Sunday postponed due to COVID-19

Two days following eight positive tests at the Tennessee Titans facility, the team and leagues have decided to postpone Sunday afternoon's game against the Steelers. No set date on when this could happen but they are looking at Monday night as an option, this all depending on upcoming test results.
The NFL has been able to limit positive contact tracing so far this season, we will keep you updated on air and online on how this plays through in Nashville.
The NFL not the first league to see an outbreak, the Marlins had 17 players test positive at the beginning of the season. While there were more games to be played in that scenario, MLB was able to proceed successfully and this week arrive to the 2020 playoffs.