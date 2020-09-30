Titans vs. Steelers this Sunday postponed due to COVID-19

After multiple positive tests this weekend from the Tennessee Titans, the game will be postponed to a later date.

Two days following eight positive tests at the Tennessee Titans facility, the team and leagues have decided to postpone Sunday afternoon's game against the Steelers. No set date on when this could happen but they are looking at Monday night as an option, this all depending on upcoming test results.

The NFL has been able to limit positive contact tracing so far this season, we will keep you updated on air and online on how this plays through in Nashville.