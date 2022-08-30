Tim Tebow, United Soccer League bringing men's and women's expansion teams to Jacksonville

Tim Tebow is a supporting owner of the franchise, which is looking to build a 15,000-capacity stadium on the First Coast. The team plans to begin play in 2025.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The United Soccer League (USL) Tuesday announced that JAXUSL, a Jacksonville-based group of investors and executives, has acquired the rights to a USL Championship expansion franchise with the intent of beginning play in 2025. The new club will be the first in Northeast Florida to feature both men’s and women’s professional soccer.

JAXUSL is actively engaged with local stakeholders and has identified multiple potential locations for the development of a 15,000-capacity stadium and a world-class training facility. Details about the stadium and training facility will be announced in the coming months.

Former Florida Gator's quarterback Tim Tebow is a supporting owner of the club. He joins lead investor Ricky Caplin, one of Northeast Florida's leading entrepreneurs and principal of Caplin Ventures.

“This is a fantastic and exciting development in our community here on the First Coast that I believe will make a huge impact on so many people and families." Tebow said. "I’m thrilled to be part of the new ownership group that seeks to bring some incredible pro teams and a world-class, accessibility-designed facility to our area. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be involved with Ricky, Steve and Tony and look forward to seeing the impact this development will have on the future of northeast Florida.” he added.

Professional soccer executive Steve Livingstone and local community innovator Tony Allegretti will oversee the day-to-day operations of JAXUSL. Livingstone had a long pro career in England most notably for Grimsby United in the Football League Second Division.

“Today’s announcement has been years in the making, and we’re delighted to finally bring both men’s and women’s USL professional soccer to the First Coast. Soccer fandom in Northeast Florida, in terms of both participation and viewership, is off the charts and we are thrilled to be able to finally satisfy our region’s desire for not only the return of professional soccer but the creation and development, through the USL and Florida Elite, of a pathway to pro soccer for the young people of our region.” Livingstone said.

The franchise is partnering with Florida Elite Soccer Academy, which includes more than 10,000 members throughout Northeast Florida and fields pre-professional teams in USL League Two and USL W League. The expansion club will be among the first in the United States to offer a complete pathway from youth to pro for men and women.

The USL Championship currently features 27 professional, community-driven clubs across the United States with plans to add expansion teams in Iowa, Rhode Island, Louisiana and more. The USL Super League will bring professional women’s soccer to new markets and create opportunities for women on and off the field.

Soccer fans across Northeast Florida will be invited to help develop the club’s brand through community consultation, town halls and a naming competition. Fans can register their interest in the club now by securing a season ticket deposit for $25 at the club’s official website, jaxusl.com.