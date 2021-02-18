x
Tim Tebow retiring from professional baseball

The former Heisman Trophy winner is stepping away from baseball.
Credit: Rob Foldy, Getty Images
Tim Tebow of the New York Mets speaks at a news conference after a workout at an instructional league day at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida. on Sept. 20, 2016

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We may have finally seen the last of Tim Tebow's athletic career. Wednesday he and the New York Mets announced he would be retiring from the game of baseball.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.” 

Tebow had been giving baseball his best efforts since 2016 when he signed with the Mets organization. 