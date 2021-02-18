Tim Tebow retiring from professional baseball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We may have finally seen the last of Tim Tebow's athletic career. Wednesday he and the New York Mets announced he would be retiring from the game of baseball.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”