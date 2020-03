JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since 2017, Tiger Woods will not play in The Players. Today Tiger backed out of the tournament citing back pain as the source for his withdraw. The biggest name in golf now focuses his attention towards Augusta National and the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Tiger won the PGA Tour's crowning jewel in Jacksonville in 2001 and 2013. Woods will look to repeat at Augusta National in hopes of winning Major number 16.