Steve DiMeglio, USA Today

Wearing shades, his black Nike hat on backwards and a black tank top that revealed massive arms, Tiger Woods, carrying his Sunday red in one hand, strolled to the clubhouse at East Lake Golf Club for the final round of The Tour Championship.

It was a picture of confidence, an intimidating one at that, an image of a man who was in total control and knew what lie ahead.

Six hours later, and after a wardrobe change, Woods was posing with the championship hardware, a portrait that seemed impossible 18 months ago.

With a two-shot victory in the season finale, a win reminiscent of so many from his best days of yesteryear, Woods capped a comeback for the ages and completed his climb out of an abyss of physical agony, mental anguish and spiritual loss. The 14-time major champion also continued his remarkable climb up the official world rankings, all the way to No. 13 after starting his comeback ranked No. 1,199th.

Woods wasn’t the only winner at East Lake. Despite finishing in a tie for fourth, world No. 1 Justin Rose finished No. 1 in the FedExCup and won the $10 million bonus.

But this day belonged to Woods and his legion of fans who have been hoping this day would come for some time. Even Woods was among those who didn’t know if this day would come, his body punished enough to require four surgeries to his left knee and four surgeries to his back.

Seventeen months removed from fusion surgery to his spine, and 16 months after he hit rock bottom and the world saw the alarming mug shot following his arrest for DUI, Woods was a picture of health and joy after PGA Tour victory No. 80 and his first since 2013, or in 1,876 days.

After starting his latest comeback with tempered expectations and doubts about how long he could play, how often he could play and how well he could play, Woods steadily pieced together his swing and game.

First there were baby steps to make sure his body was whole. Then small strides with his swing. Then confidence boosters and moral victories one tournament at a time, a few moments in contention, too.

A key moment came in February after Woods missed the cut in the Genesis Open. It was then that Woods realized he was healthy enough to add a tournament to his schedule instead of subtracting, which he feared he’d have to do at the start of the year. Woods knew then that if he stayed healthy, he’d put together a swing that would work at the highest level in golf.

With each passing month, Woods tinkered with his equipment to coincide with his swing. Later in the year, he used three different putter models in three consecutive starts.

And before the FedExCup Playoffs began, Woods changed the shaft and the loft of his driver, losing a tad of distance but gaining accuracy and assurance. With a tie for fourth in the BMW Championship in his last start — his sixth top-6 of the year, two of them coming in the British Open and PGA Championship — Woods arrived here with all aspects of his game on point and a look about him that said he knew this week would be the week.

After opening with a 65 to grab a share of the lead and then a 68 to maintain a share of the lead, Woods assumed command with a Saturday blitz in which he birdied six of his first seven holes.

Armed with a three-shot lead after 54 holes, Woods became the Woods of old, keeping his pursuers at bay with a conservative approach that was still lethal as other scrambled to make birdies. After making birdie on the first to stretch his lead, Woods aimed for fairways and the middle of the greens and two-putted the field, which featured 21 of the other top 25 players in the world, into submission.

For the final act of the year, Woods shared the stage with another megastar, one Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner. But McIlroy wasn’t up to the task — nor was anyone else — and the massive crowds roared their approval of Woods on every hole of the tournament.

Just as it was back in his heyday, Woods with the 54-hole lead is money and extremely hard to catch. With this win, he is now 54-4 when he holds at least a share of the 54-hole lead, and 24-for-24 when that lead is at least three shots.

For this week, Tiger Woods was Tiger Woods again, the best player on the planet who knew he was the best player on the planet.

And now the golf world awaits his encore next season.

“It’s a miracle what he’s done this year,” Paul Azinger said. “This wasn’t some ceremonial walk into the sunset. This guy’s got game, some serious game. I’m shocked. There’s no way he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s a living, breathing, walking medical miracle. To be doing what he’s doing at the highest level in golf, it’s truly amazing.”

But Phil Mickelson said Woods’ latest victory wasn’t a shock.

“He’s played such good golf all year that it’s just not surprising,” Mickelson said. “It was just a matter of time before he won. He’s playing so well on a difficult golf course and we all expected it.”

