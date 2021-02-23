Tiger Woods injured in car crash in Southern California

The Los Angeles Sherriff's Department reports that Woods had to be extricated from the car with "the jaws of life."

UPDATE: In a statement from his agent to Golf Digest, Woods is currently undergoing surgery for "multiple leg injuries" following single-car crash.

Multiple reports, including the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, have confirmed that golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a major car crash early Tuesday morning in Southern California.

Officials responded just after 7 a.m. PST to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision. The car involved had sustained "major" damage. The sole occupant of the car was Woods, who was extricated using the "jaws of life" and transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. There has been no confirmation on the extent of those injuries at this time.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods, a Florida resident but California native, was presumably in Los Angeles for this past weekend's Genesis Invitational, which he has hosted at his home course of Riviera for years. Woods has not played professionally since the PNC Pro-Am with his young son, Charlie; his last PGA Tour start was The Masters in November.