Justin Thomas missed a 5-foot par putt during the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was heard muttering the homophobic under his breath.

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas' gay slur last week at Kapalua has cost him an endorsement. Ralph Lauren Corp. says it is ending its sponsorship with the former No. 1 player in the world.

Thomas missed a 5-foot par putt last week in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was heard muttering the homophobic under his breath. Thomas apologized on television the next day after finishing one shot out of a playoff.

Thomas says it was inexcusable. He also said he was embarrassed and promised to do better.

Ralph Lauren heard the apology and said the company believes in the dignity of all people. While it heard the apology, Ralph Lauren decided to discontinue his sponsorship.

A year ago, Scott Piercy lost two endorsements for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is opening gay.

Patrick Reed also had to apologize for a homophobic slur in Shanghai after missing a putt in 2014.

