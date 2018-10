Blake Bortles' touchdown throw to Donte Moncrief in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets is best heard in Spanish.

Blake Bortles touchdowns sound even better in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/X0AYUAQgE5 — drew (@ndyWillis) October 6, 2018

App users click here.

"Todos somos Duuuuuuvaaaaaallll!"

The Jaguars announced July 25 that they signed a multi-year agreement with Tico Sports to produce a Spanish broadcast of games beginning this season.

You can listen to the Spanish call of the games on WBOB 600 AM and 101.1 FM.

Keep it Teal episode 4: We're beating the Chiefs

© 2018 WTLV