The WNBA draft is Monday night. Here's which Florida college players are up for grabs.

Five players from Florida Universities have declared for the draft this year.

The WNBA draft will take place Monday night at 7 p.m. There will be three rounds with 12 picks in each round.

At the end of the 2021-2022 season, five women's basketball players from Florida universities declared for the draft.

Here are the five women up for selection tonight.

Jazzamaine "Jazz" Bond

Bond, of Murfreesboro, Tennesee, is a 6'4 forward for the University of North Florida. For the 2021-2022 season, her season high was 31 points against Florida Atlantic University. She got 46% from the field.

In her senior year with the Ospreys, Bond led the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game with 22 starts. As a junior, she also the teams in points per game (13.6) and became UNF's career leader in blocks with 142. She still holds that record.

Masseny Kaba

Kaba is a 6'3 forward fifth-year player for University of Central Florida, hailing from Dorchester, Massachusetts. She started in every game for the first four years of her NCAA career -- starting on the bench in just one game in her fifth year (where she appeared later).

She averaged 9.8 points per game this season. She is the only Knight in program history with 900 rebounds and 100 blocks.

Kaba was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team in her senior year and fifth year.

Bethy Munuga

The 6'0 forward for the University of South Florida comes from Zellik, Belgium. In her senior year, she was named to the Preseason Katrina McClain Award Watch List, an award given to the nation's top power forward.

She racked up 33 double-doubles in her 84 career USF games and averaged 10.6 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season.

(By the way, it's pronounced "Betty."

Courtajia "Tay" Sanders

A 6'1 guard from University of Central Florida, Sanders just completed her fifth year season. She's a Florida native, coming from Bartow.

During the 2021-2022 season, she was named American Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 17.

During UCF's historic win of the University of Florida in the NCCA Tournament -- UCF's first win in the tournament in program history -- she had a career-best of six assists. Her season high this year was 23 points.

For the 2021-2022 season, she averaged 9.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 2 assists per game, with a shooting percentage of 36.3% from the floor.

Kierstan Bell

Bell is a 6'1 guard from Florida Gulf Coast University. FGCU's website refers to her as "the highest rated recruit to ever play for FGCU." ESPN named her the 16th best player in NCCA Division 1 women's basketball heading into the 2021-2022 season.