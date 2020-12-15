The PLAYERS Championship plans to have limited fans in 2021

Golf's fifth major is still on as scheduled for March, albeit with less ticketed spectators

Even though the PGA Tour was able to resume amidst the coronavirus pandemic this summer, it finished its 2020 season largely without fans in the stands. While patrons will slowly be allowed back on course in the months to come, it will be just that: a slow process.

The PLAYERS Championship included.

The PLAYERS Championship Executive Director Jared Rice announced Tuesday that this upcoming year's tournament will feature limited ticketed spectators. An exact number has yet to be determined. Rice and his team remain committed to providing those limited fans with "a once-in-a-life-time experience," although the number on-site venues will also be decreased.

"As we plan to launch ticket sales in the near future, we are still determining exactly how many ticketed spectators we can accommodate. Please know that we will not make these decisions lightly; they will be made with the health and safety of our community in mind," Rice's letter said.

Rice also promised fans who may not be able to attend "virtual opportunities" to still get in on The PLAYERS Week fun; specific opportunities will be announced in the weeks to come.

Rice's full letter can be read here.