The PLAYERS Championship announces full 2022 field

THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2022 event, which returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 8-13. This will mark the 40th anniversary of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.
The 144-player field features representation from 25 countries. The entire, Top-30 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be represented. Eight previous PLAYERS Champions and eight FedEx Cup Champions are also represented.
Harris English, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods are the only qualified players to not commit to the championship.
Here is this year's full field:
Ancer, Abraham
Berger, Daniel
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Casey, Paul
Champ, Cameron
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Frittelli, Dylan
Garcia, Sergio
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Muñoz, Sebastián
Na, Kevin
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Oosthuizen, Louis
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Pieters, Thomas
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwartzel, Charl
Scott, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Sloan, Roger
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Swafford, Hudson
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Todd, Brendon
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Watson, Bubba
Werenski, Richy
Westwood, Lee
Wise, Aaron
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will