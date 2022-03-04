The PLAYERS Championship announces full 2022 field

48 of the top-50 golfers in the world will be at TPC Sawgrass March 8 to March 14.

THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2022 event, which returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 8-13. This will mark the 40th anniversary of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The 144-player field features representation from 25 countries. The entire, Top-30 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be represented. Eight previous PLAYERS Champions and eight FedEx Cup Champions are also represented.

Harris English, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods are the only qualified players to not commit to the championship.

Here is this year's full field:

Ancer, Abraham

Berger, Daniel

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Casey, Paul

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Frittelli, Dylan

Garcia, Sergio

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Pieters, Thomas

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Swafford, Hudson

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Todd, Brendon

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Westwood, Lee

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron