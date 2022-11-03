The PLAYERS announces Monday attendance details

Tickets from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be honored Monday. After severe weather the first two days, The PLAYERS is on track for a Monday finish

For the first time since 2005, The PLAYERS Championship is headed for a Monday finish.

And you're invited to witness history.

With competition at THE PLAYERS 2022 set to continue into Monday, March 14, tournament officials have announced that all Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Stadium Passes and hospitality ticketholders will be valid for entry on Monday, March 14, for grounds access only . Guests must present their Thursday through Sunday mobile ticket at any of the tournament entry gates for valid scan. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Complimentary parking will be available in the general lot off CR 210 (5360 Palm Valley Road) on Monday, March 14, subject to conditions and capacity limitations. Guests must present a valid Thursday through Sunday ticket to gain access to the lot on Monday, March 14.

Given the wet conditions of the course, all fans should dress accordingly and be mindful of areas where water has accumulated, as well as mounding and hills, which might be slippery in the current conditions.

Please continue to monitor THE PLAYERS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and THEPLAYERS.com for the latest updates.