80 golfers, divided into eight divisions, and hailing from 27 different states and four Canadian provinces will head to Augusta the weekend before The Masters to compete in the sixth annual, "Drive, Chip & Putt" National Finals.

Some states only have one, qualifying golfer; entire regions of the United States are unrepresented.

But the First Coast, the "International Home of Golf," will send two golfers: Neptune Beach's Andrew McLauchlin and St. Johns' Bryson Hughes.

"There's a lot of really great golfers all over the world and its a great honor to come from Jacksonville and even Florida," McLauchlin said, a few weeks prior to heading to the fabled golf course.

It was not either golfers' first time entering the national competition, but it was both their first time making it to the regional qualifying tournament.

"I've heard about it for along time, but last year I saw Brendan Valdez win the overall [title]. I knew him from a couple tournaments, so I figured it be really fun to enter this year," McLauchlin explained.

McLauchlin, a freshman at The Bolles School, will compete in the 14-15 year old division; Hughes, a sixth grader at Fruit Cove Middle School, will compete in the 11-12 year old division.

In his final year of eligibility, McLauchlin knew he has to give it a shot.

"This is the oldest division I can be. It's great for this to be the last thing [before graduating to Junior golf]. Such a special opportunity," he said.

Hughes has been competing in tournaments since he was six-years-old, and certainly still has a ways to go before he approaches Junior golf. But he recognizes the enormity of the opportunity to play at Augusta National.

"For me, it's the biggest thing I could have gotten to at this age," he said.

And for so many golf fans, its the biggest stage you can get to.

Both golfers recognize the opportunity the sport has given them.

"You can play for the rest of your life, and you'll always have [the memory]," McLauchlin said.

The 6th Annual Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on Sunday, April 7, beginning at 8 a.m.