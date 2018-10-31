JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away their 3rd overall pick from the 2015 draft today. Dante Fowler Jr. out of the University of Florida would have been a free agent come March. At this point in his contract the Jaguars felt instead of letting him walk come spring, it was best to get something in return. From the Rams they received a 3rd round draft pick in 2019 and a 5th rounder in 2020.

Current defensive lineman contracts:

Malik Jackson: 6 Years $90 Million

Calais Campbell: 4 Years $60 Million

Marcell Dareus: 5 Years $54 Million

Abry Jones: 4 Years $15.5 Million

