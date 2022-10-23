Jags' losing streak at four games following close home loss vs the Giants

The Jaguars lost their fourth game in a row Sunday at home vs the red hot New York Giants. It was a close game throughout but the Giants came out on top 23-17.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars hosted the New York Giants Sunday at TIAA Bank Field looking to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Giants got the ball first and drove down the field as New York’s passing game was clicking early on. Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones found Wide Receiver Darius Slayton for the 32-yd touchdown pass to put New York up 7-0. The Jags would answer right back as Travis Etienne Jr. ran it in from seven yards out. Jacksonville went for two after a Giants penalty put the ball at the one-yard line, and Etienne Jr. ran it in from there to make it 8-7 Jags.

The Jags got back in the red zone after stopping the Giants around midfield. Jacksonville couldn’t convert a third and short but Riley Patterson nailed a 27-yard field goal to put the Jags up 11-7. The Giants drove down into Jags territory but had to settle for a Graham Gano 33-yard field goal to make it 11-10 Jags. Trevor Lawrence would find Christian Kirk on 2nd and long for the big pass play to get the Jags into the red zone. Then, Travis Etienne Jr. looked to be headed for his second touchdown run of the day but he coughed the football up and the Giants recovered in the end zone. Another long drive for the Giants ended in a Graham Gano 33-yard field goal to put New York ahead 13-11 with just under 30 seconds before the half. Trevor Lawrence chucked a hail mary pass at the end of the first half but the ball didn’t find a Jags receiver and the Giants took a 13-11 lead into halftime.

A Travis Etienne Jr. burst after halftime led to a one-yard Trevor Lawrence QB sneak to put the Jags up 17-13 to open the third quarter. Riley Patterson’s extra point was blocked. After a roughing the passer penalty on the Jags which wiped away a Devin Lloyd interception, the Giants were in the red zone. One fourth and goal, Daniel Jones’ pass intended for Giants receiver Marcus Johnson was broken up by Jags cornerback Darious Williams.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter, the Jags were stopped on fourth and one at the Giants 20 yard line with 11:25 left in the game. On New York's next drive, two big run plays from Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley got the Giants into the red zone. They would punch it in on a Daniel Jones sneak from one yard out and take the 20-17 lead with 5:31 left in the game. Graham Gano kicked a field goal with 1:04 left in the game to make it 23-17 Giants. The Jags would march down the field with under a minute left. Trevor Lawrence's found Christian Kirk with seven seconds left but Kirk was stopped at the one yard line. The Jags came up just short 23-17 to the Giants.