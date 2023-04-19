'I think we're going to be pretty good': Lawrence, Ridley talk the Jags' next season

Trevor and Calvin Ridley met with the media Wednesday. They both were complimentary of each other and can't wait to light it up in the Jags offense next season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Star NFL wideout Calvin Ridley has been away from football for the last two years due to injury and a one-year suspension.

“The thing that made me more mad than anything was that I did it already. I was injured and played great. I kind of put myself in that position where it was like, ‘Alright, why can’t you do it again?’ It was a little too much right now. When you get to a certain point in your career, you got to look at yourself as a business at the same time. I’m going to sacrifice for a while, I’m coming to you as a man and letting you know something I don’t want to let you know. Let’s work this out. I’m going to be here forever, whatever you want to do, I’m willing to sacrifice for whatever is important to me,” Ridley said.

The Jaguars signed Ridley after he was reinstated by the NFL in February and he can't wait to hit the field with his new quarterback: Trevor Lawrence.

“I’ve been here for about five weeks. I’ve been here in the sun and running around, trying to learn the city and everything. Getting with Trevor, that’s been great. I feel like we’re two good players and we got a bunch of great teammates that are weapons to use. I think we’re going to be pretty good; we got to keep gelling, keep getting better, get all that stuff out of the way. But yeah, looking pretty decent right now,” Ridley said.

Trevor told the media Wednesday that Ridley is hungry to win, has the right attitude and has gelled with the Jags' receivers.

"On the field, he’s a freak, just the way he runs routes, how explosive he is. He has great hands, seems like he’s picking stuff up. Obviously, we just started, but it seems like he’s picking it up pretty quickly. He has the experience, he’s played for a few years, so he’s used to having some new systems, and some stuff carries over through offenses. He’s been great. I’m just excited to have him be part of our room. It seems like he’s really gelling with the guys great. It’s not the hardest group to gel with. Christian (WR Christian Kirk) and Zay (WR Zay Jones), all those guys are awesome. I think they treat guys well, and they’ve brought him in. it’s going really well. He seems super hungry and ready to go," Lawrence said.

Trevor is also excited for next season as it'll be his third season with the Jags, but more importantly his second straight with continuity on the coaching staff.

He said having the same coaches this time around has helped him become comfortable with the offensive system and also focus more on getting in the best physical shape this offseason.