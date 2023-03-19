The Florida Avengers women's football team ready to begin 2023 season

The Avengers open the 2023 season at the Kansas City Glory on Saturday, April 1. This year's squad features some new faces and plenty of talented players.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Avengers women's professional football team kicks off its' upcoming season Saturday, April 1 at Kansas City.

Coming off a tough season last year, the team hopes a good mix of talent and quality coaching will breed success this upcoming season.

Sunday morning the Avengers hit the practice field with just under two weeks left until their season opener.

"The players are hungry. Very, very hungry. We're getting down, they're counting down we're only two weeks out and that's all that's focused right now is the first game. All our concentration right now is Kansas City and we are working to take that to them," Avengers assistant coach Chelley Hewitt said.

Hewitt says the team is set up for success entering their fifth season.

"We're more technically sound than we have been in the past. I think our veterans are bringing the rookies up. I think it makes it a lot easier for them to learn when your leadership is pretty sound," Hewitt said.

This year's team features players from Australia, Miami, Savannah and Pensacola, as well as the team's new offensive coordinator, Oliver Duchene, who hails from Germany.

"My first intention was 'I wanna bring my passion in to the Avengers and I wanna have a great season with them' because they have really much talented athletes and they are really talented and organized team," Dechene said.

Duchene coached Germany's men's and women's pro football teams so he brings a ton of experience to the Avengers.

He says the players have really taken to his coaching and he can't wait to see them put it all together in games.

"I think we did in the last seven, eight weeks really good work and I'm pretty excited to show all what the Avengers can in the next games," Duchene said.

Avengers quarterback Molly Richardson grew up in Orange Park and went to St. Johns Country Day School.

Richardson is in her third season with the team and sees a lot of potential with this year's squad.

"I definitely like where we're at. We've installed a lot of good, new systems and motions and different things that's gonna allow us the ability to adapt on gameday," Richardson said.

Richardson says while she and her Avengers teammates don't get paid, it's the love of the game that drives them and brings them together.

That love and passion for football is what brought Avengers safety and kicker Yanah Floridis all the way from Australia to the Avengers.

"It's a challenge but I think if you're passionate about something an you've got a dream you gotta go for it. And I've got a very good support system at home. They're at home cheering me on. And also I've got my football family here literally opening up their homes to me," Floridis said.

Floridis first came to the Avengers back in 2020, but after the season was cut short due to Covid, she returned to Australia.

Now she's reunited with her teammates and they're ready to make some noise this season.

"The amount of growth that they have shown since I was here three years ago is amazing. Like, it's a testament to coaching staff, players. It's really exciting. I'm really excited to be here," Floridis said.

The Avengers 2023 schedule can be found here.