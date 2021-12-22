Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due to COVID outbreak on team

Bowl officials said in a tweet that they're working to find a replacement team in the next day or two.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M has withdrawn from the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to a COVID outbreak on the team, according to a tweet Wednesday afternoon from the official TaxSlayer Gator Bowl account. The team was set to face Wake Forest in the Dec. 31 game at TIAA Bank Field.

The decision was made after several players tested positive for COVID-19 and practice was halted in an effort to stop the spread of the virus as well as help those who were infected get healthy.

"We are disappointed that Texas A&M University and the Aggie fans will be unable to represent the Southeastern Conference in Jacksonville at this year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game. ... The TaxSlayler Gator Bowl team has begun to aggressively work with the NCAA, ESPN and conferences to seek a replacement team over the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours ...," a statement from Gator Bowl officials says.

TEXAS A&M WITHDRAWS PARTICIPATION IN TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL DUE TO COVID-19 ISSUES



Full Press Release ⤵️ https://t.co/KsniwCVj7T pic.twitter.com/cyvH3Rb5jZ — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 22, 2021