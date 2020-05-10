Texans fire head coach, general manager Bill O'Brien

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Houston Texans have fired head coach Bill O'Brien. O'Brien was also given general manager duties this off-season as he entered his seventh year with Houston. The Texans are 0-4 to begin the 2020 season.

O'Brien led the Texans to the postseason four times in six years -- winning four division titles -- but never made it past the Divisional Round. Beyond having one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season, O'Brien was heavily criticized for his moves as general manager, particularly trading star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. The Texans also have the league's highest payroll at $248 million in 2020. Additionally, they do not have a first or second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.