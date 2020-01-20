The 2020 Summer Olympics are still several months away but there’s a rising track star over at Terry Parker High School who is gifted enough to possibly compete in the Olympics in the future.

Aaron Bell, who is a junior at Terry Parker competed against some of the best track and field athletes from around the world last weekend in Houston Texas at the Carl Lewis Invitational.

Terry Parker junior Aaron Bell competed this weekend at the Carl Lewis Invitational in Houston, TX.

Aaron Bell

Bell won first place in the 60 meter with a time of 6.72.

He finished 6th in the 200 meter.

Bell’s next major meet is Friday, January 31st at the University of South Carolina.

Terry Parker junior Aaron Bell competed this weekend at the Carl Lewis Invitational in Houston, TX.

Aaron Bell