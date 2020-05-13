Tell Me Something Good: Special Olympics Spirit Week

Chris Porter with Wednesday's Tell Me Something Good

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — May is usually when the Special Olympics hosts its State Summer Games but the coronavirus forced them to cancel the events so instead it's virtual spirit week.

Fletcher Schaier is a multisport athlete and Special Olympics Florida Health Messenger.

Fletcher keeps very busy working for Publix as well as competing in 7 Special Olympics sports.

He completes in Flag Football, Stand Up Paddleboard, Surfing, Golf, Soccer, Basketball, and Bowling.

He was recently the Special Olympics Florida, Duval County Inspirational Athlete of the Year.

As an Athlete Leader he has spoken to local groups about Special Olympics Florida.

His dad says as a coach he’s just reminding the athletes that this won’t last forever.

“Let them know its coming and things are opening back up. Keep a positive attitude. Here's the wonderful thing about the Special Olympics it's positive for all these kids. For all these young athletes it's an inspiration for them. They get to learn not to only be physically active but the social aspect is tremendous and we can't wait to get back to it, says Chris Schaier.”