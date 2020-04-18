With all of the students here on our First Coast participating in virtual school, parents are trying to find ways to engage their kids after the school day is over.

The Petrus family is doing something cool they’ve started what they’re calling their own network.

It’s called Olivia and Peyton News, featuring 6 year-old Olivia and 3 year-old Peyton, plus their mom and dad.

Adam Petrus, the girl’s dad says he won the camera they’re using at work.

So, because his daughters watch the news with him and his wife, they decided to start showing newscasts.

A great idea considering so many parents are trying to figure out different ways to have fun with their kids who are at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It also gave us the idea let’s do something fun, something they'll look forward. Together OPN got started and Olivia and Peyton really drove the stories, says Adam Petrus.”

If you've got something good or know someone who is doing something good and what love for Sports Director, Chris Porter to shine the spotlight on them. Just shoot him an chporter@firstcoastnews.com or send me a tweet, @chrisporterfcn.