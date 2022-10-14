x
Team Sideline 2022: Fletcher at Englewood

Our cameras are rolling at games across the First Coast during this week's edition of #TeamSideline.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 8 of Sideline 2022, and our Game of the Week is Fletcher at Englewood.

The Senators are coming off a big 28-8 win over Ed White. Can they continue the momentum against the Rams? Only one way to find out.

Week 8 Cameras Rolling: 

  • University Christian at Trinity Christian
  • Paxon at Beachside
  • Bartram Trail at Creekside
  • Terry Parker at First Coast
  • Riverside at Jackson
  • Episcopal at Bishop Kenny
  • Grovetown at Glynn Academy
  • Fletcher at Englewood

