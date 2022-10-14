Team Sideline 2022: Fletcher at Englewood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 8 of Sideline 2022, and our Game of the Week is Fletcher at Englewood.
The Senators are coming off a big 28-8 win over Ed White. Can they continue the momentum against the Rams? Only one way to find out.
Week 8 Cameras Rolling:
- University Christian at Trinity Christian
- Paxon at Beachside
- Bartram Trail at Creekside
- Terry Parker at First Coast
- Riverside at Jackson
- Episcopal at Bishop Kenny
- Grovetown at Glynn Academy
- Fletcher at Englewood
RELATED: Sideline 2022 Week 7: Ponte Vedra edges Bishop Kenny 32-21, Crusaders dealt first loss of the season