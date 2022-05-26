Date announced for the annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville

Tickets for the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will go on-sale to the public on Sept. 1, 2022 through Ticketmaster.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

A date has been announced for the annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

Officials say the football game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

"Once again, TaxSlayer is proud to be the title sponsor of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," said Jamie Saxe, CEO of TaxSlayer.

"This annual tradition represents a long-standing partnership, and we're proud to continue carrying on the bowl's rich history. We look forward to connecting with football fans nationwide every year."

The 78th annual game will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference that will serve as the anchor team and will face an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), which also includes the University of Notre Dame.

Tickets for the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will go on-sale to the public on Sept. 1, 2022 through Ticketmaster. Prospective buyers who purchase tickets from a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl “Green Jacket Member” prior to Dec. 1, 2022 will receive preferred pricing.

Teams participating in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

For more information about the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl including stadium policies, philanthropic efforts or to become a member, visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.