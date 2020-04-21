GOFUNDME LINK: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragedy-struck-my-family?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=1acab3dc84364f0c8605b514dd841a4d

Tavaris Barnes almost left Clemson University midway through his freshman year.

“I actually thought about leaving and transferring to Florida State. It was just so rough for me, mentally,” the First Coast High School graduate recalled. “I didn’t really catch onto things. I didn’t realize, ‘you gotta stop playing [around]’ until spring of my senior year. And that’s when I really got my act together.”

A motivating force in Barnes getting his act together – and, ultimately, making it to the NFL: his grandmother.

“Prayer warrior. Soldier. She’s my road dog – that’s my road dog. She called me that when I was younger: her road dog,” Barnes smiled. “She got me my first apartment at Clemson. Anything that was essential to my convenience, she wanted to make sure I had it. She got me my first two cars. She helped me get my license.”

Through the up’s and down’s, there was always “Granny” – and Granny’s house in Jacksonville. After five years at Clemson, Barnes spent three years in the NFL with four different teams; he began his career with the New Orleans Saints and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins. Most recently, he played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

“It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been nothing short of a roller coaster – mentally,” he said.

That proved more true than ever when the XFL abruptly suspended all operations on April 10.

“Oh we got an email! Yeah, we got an email,” Barnes explained. “They didn’t have the decency to call us one by one. .. everyone’s thinking ‘yeah we’re gonna get paid until the end of May. We got a little wiggle room.

“All my children were on my benefits, health insurance. They just cut everything.”

Although he found himself out of work – Barnes normally teaches at First Coast High School or drives Lyft during the off-season -- Barnes did have somewhere to go.

He had Granny’s.

“[And] I’ve still been training, three, four times a week,” Barnes explained. He maintains a trainer here in Jacksonville, training alongside several, current Jaguars.

“Actually, I was training last Friday. Middle of my workout – I’m halfway done with my workout – and my grandma called me. And she said: ‘the house is on fire.’”

Unbeknownst to Barnes, his grandmother’s stove had been failing. She also didn’t have homeowners insurance. A bad wire caught fire, and, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, had been burning for an hour before Granny returned home.

“No one was home, and I’m grateful for that. And my children weren’t there – normally they’re there at that time, and this particular day they weren’t,” Barnes said.

The house was not deemed a total loss. Barnes was surprised to see that the electricity was largely unaffected.

But the impact of possibly losing his childhood home was crippling.

“By the time I got there, the fire had gone out,” Barnes recalled. “I walked in, I came back outside, and instantly started crying. Honestly.

“You can’t honestly be prepared for something like this. It’s overwhelming.”

Tavaris Barnes' grandmother's home suffered a fire earlier this month.

Tavaris Barnes' grandmother's home suffered a fire earlier this month.

Not the crisscrossing the country, chasing his football dream.

Not the sudden employment and loss of benefits.

This was like nothing Barnes had ever experienced.

“What I will say football [taught me] is you have to have a certain mental toughness about you,” he said. “You have to have a certain belief in yourself – [and] in a higher power to get you through. And that has definitely helped me to get through.”

So, too, have his friends. One teammate with the DC Defenders works in home construction; he flew down Tuesday to assist Barnes in rebuilding the home. Another friend runs a cleaning service.

The estimated repairs are around $20,000, with cleaning expenses covering between $3,000 and $5,000. They’ll also have to re-paint and buy new appliances.

Barnes’ agent, Neil Robinson, also encouraged him to make a GoFundMe. So far, Barnes’ GoFundMe sits over $4,000.

“I always said I wouldn’t need a GoFundMe. But I had to put my pride aside for my grandma because she has done so many things. It’s like, ‘hey man, its okay to ask for help.’”

And help has come from everywhere -- including Barnes’ former Clemson teammates.

“One of my guys – Brandon Ford – he’s driving a truck down Saturday, to bring things for my kids,” Barnes said. “The others are getting things together right now for me.

“I just got a call [from a bunch of them] today. I’m just crying on the phone like, ‘man I appreciate it,’ I didn’t reach out to any of them. They just saw the story. It’s pretty cool.”

No one has been more moved by Barnes’ old friends eagerness to help than Granny.

“When I told her about a few of my Clemson teammates getting together, doing the fundraising, that they’re going to come down and help, she started crying today. That was only the second time I’d ever seen her cry in my life.

“If I would’ve never went to Clemson, a lot of the support I’m getting right now – I’m sure it wouldn’t be there.”

Imagine if he hadn’t listened to Granny during his freshman year?

- - - - - - - -

If you would like to help Tavaris Barnes and his family, visit his GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragedy-struck-my-family?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=1acab3dc84364f0c8605b514dd841a4d

You can also connect with him @TBHonest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.