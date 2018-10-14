DALLAS, Texas — The state of Texas is home to rodeos, historic sites like the Alamo and Space Center Houston, and world-class BBQ.

It's also home to six current Jaguars. That's tied for the most of any state in the Union.

"Like I always tell my mom: when I'm dead and gone, I wanna be buried in that Dallas soil," said Dallas-native Tashaun Gipson Sr.

And that's why, of the six, aforementioned Jaguars, Sunday's game will serve as a homecoming most of all for Gipson. The All-Pro safety went to Kimball High School, just 19 miles from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the Jaguars (3-2) and the Cowboys (2-3) kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time.

This isn't the first time Gipson, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, has taken center-stage in his home town. But in many ways, this Sunday will be different.

"My first time I was you know, a special teams kinda guy. Rookie in the league. Just trying to find my way," said Gipson, "and now coming back on a team like this and an environment like this, it's going to be an exciting time for me for sure."

Gipson told reporters Wednesday he has 70 family members and friends attending the game -- but he's focused on the task at hand.

“Guys there to play football. We can take pictures after the game," said Gipson. "After we win.”

