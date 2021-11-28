'Talk About it Tuesday' unites Brunswick Pirates through adverse times

The Pirates staff wanted to keep its team united after the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The coaches created "Talk About it Tuesday" as a way to do just that.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tuesdays are typically a normal day at any high school football practice, but not at Brunswick High School.

"It gets you motivated you know what I'm saying just hearing good positive things every week," Pirates running back Khamorri Simmons said.

Every Tuesday is "Talk About It Tuesday," for the Pirates. Every week the coaching staff picks a new word.

"Family we kind of use it as an acronym forget about me I love you," defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder said.

"That shows you know how strong of a person you have to be to forget about you and to love somebody else," Simmons added.

"Talk About It Tuesday" came from Brunswick head coach, Sean Pender.

"We had to sit down as a coaching staff and say alright our team is getting pulled in different directions so we had to make sure we stayed together and to stay together we had to show unity amongst ourselves," Pender said.

Ahmaud Arbery's death sent a ripple of uncertainty around Brunswick. Arbery attended Brunswick and was a member of the football team.

Arbery's former team chose to unite last summer as it held a unity walk where city politicians, police officers, teachers and students wore blue and came together.

"We walked the perimeter around our campus and we wanted to wear blue as we walked around to show that we are all together we support each other," Pender said.