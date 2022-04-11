Swooping to the Wings: North Florida's Jazz Bond makes school history as WNBA draft pick

She is the third player with First Coast ties to be drafted by a WNBA team since Ribault’s Erica White in 2008.

Jazz Bond is a two-time ASUN defensive player of the year and the University of North Florida's all-time leader in blocked shots.

So it's appropriate that her next step in basketball will be at Big D.

Bond, a 6-foot-4 forward, became the third player with First Coast ties to be drafted by a WNBA team since Ribault’s Erica White in 2008. Bond was selected in the third round by the Dallas Wings on Monday, the 31st overall pick.

With the 31st pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, we select Jazz Bond from the University of North Florida 💪 pic.twitter.com/RLvpACoiSh — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 12, 2022

White, who played at LSU, was selected by the Houston Comets with the 18th overall pick. Another Ribault product, Rennia Davis, was taken in the first round and was the ninth overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2021 draft. Davis played college ball at Tennessee.

"Ever since I was little I've dreamed of this very moment," Bond said. "I am very blessed that all of my hard work and dedication to the game has paid off. I wouldn't be in this position without God, my family, coaches and friends who have supported me throughout my career."

Bond, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., averaged 15.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game in four seasons with the Ospreys. As a senior, she averaged 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Her best statistical season was as a junior, with numbers of 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Bond left UNF with 274 career blocks, 127 more than the next nearest player, and finished second on the all-time rebounding list with 812 and second in points with 1,484.

Bond finished 17th in NCAA Division I for blocks and 16th in blocks/game last season. She finished the 2022 season with the third-most career blocks among active players in NCAA Division I and the ninth among all NCAA Divisions.

Bond was named ASUN player of the week seven times and ASUN newcomer of the week four times in 2018-19. She was a first-team College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) of America Academic All-District player and made the All-ASUN team four times, twice on the first team and twice on the second team.

"It's so special to see someone dream big and put in the work to achieve her dream," UNF coach Darrick Gibbs. "Jazz has done that and because of it, she has accomplished great things. Jazz being drafted is an unbelievable accomplishment and I couldn't be more proud."

Even the Jaguars noticed the historic occasion, congratulating Bond on the team's Twitter feed.

The Wings selected Northwestern point guard Veronica Burton with their first pick and Delaware guard/forward Jasmine Dickey in the second round. The three will report for training camp in Dallas on Sunday and the season opens May 7.

Both join Bond in having defensive credentials. Burton was a three-time Big Ten defensive player of the year and led the nation with 4.03 steals per game last season. Dickey was a back-to-back CAA player of the year and a two-time member of the conference's all-defensive team.

Dallas was 14-18 last season and finished seventh overall in the WNBA.