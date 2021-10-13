Street League Skateboarding Super Crown is a month away

World Championship skateboarding comes to Jacksonville November 12-14 at the former site of The Landing. Tickets are still available.

Beautiful views, VIP enhancements, and a world championship event await fans in one month when the Street League Skateboarding Super Crown takes over Riverfront Plaza on Nov. 12-14.

The 5,500-seat arena will be built from the ground up, providing more than 3,000 general admission seats for fans to enjoy the greatest skateboard professionals in the world showcasing their skills.

Other amenities around the facility include the Fan Deck, which will be located at the finish area for the competitors – providing fans a standing room only area with its own beverage area and gorgeous view of the course and the St. Johns River.

For those looking to get close to the action, the VIP Floor seats are on one side of the course and get access to private restroom facilities as well as food and beverage options. There are also a limited number of seats available in the VIP Skybox for both days, which has great sightlines with a private food & beverage area as well.

“Our focus is on providing a world-class experience for everyone that attends the event and to showcase the beautiful downtown and riverfront of Jacksonville,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures, which is the promoter of the event. “We have built the venue to offer different amenities to those coming to the event so that they can choose the option that best fits with their plans.”

Along with the championship venue, fans will be able to showcase their skills at the VyStar Family Skate Park while enjoying an Intuition Ale Works beer with the top food trucks in the area spread throughout the Fan Fest – which is open to the public for free.

“Even if you don’t have a ticket and want to enjoy the event, the Fan Fest will have something for everyone to enjoy centered around the VyStar Family Skate Park,” Verlander said.

Ticket sales are off to a hot start, with more than half of the tickets for the event already sold as two-day passes. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by visiting Airstream Venture's website.