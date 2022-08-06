Street League Skateboarding's reigning men's champion goes one-on-one with Chris Porter

Hear what life has been like for Jagger Eaton since he won the championship in Jacksonville last November. What do top ranked skateboarders think of Jacksonville?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Street League Skateboarding's marquee competition series is back on a global scale this year with events spanning both the northern and southern hemisphere.

The tour is returning to indoor arenas, further enhancing the excitement and stature of SLS's high-stakes competition.

The 2022 SLS Championship Tour kicks off July 16th and 17th here in Jacksonville.

SLS defending men's champion Jagger Eaton stopped by the First Coast News studio for a one-on-one conversation with Sports Director Chris Porter.

Hear what Jagger says life has been like since he won the men's championship in Jacksonville last November, and what the world's best skateboarders think about the city of Jacksonville.

Stop two of the 2022 tour is in the pacific northwest in Seattle on August 13th and 14th.