First Coast star receiver determined to make most out of possible NFL opportunity

Shemar Bridges was one of the athletes who participated in the first-ever Legacy Bowl, showcasing HBCU football.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Potter’s House alum Shemar Bridges chasing his NFL dream.

This week more than 300 prospects will arrive in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine, but the prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities had their version of the combine a little over a week ago at the first ever Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

One of those competing in the Legacy Bowl was Bridges, who was a star wide receiver at Fort Valley State University.

Bridges along with the best prospects from historically black colleges and universities got a week to work out in front of NFL coaches, executives and scouts.

“I performed well. I showed what I can do," Bridges said. "I talked to about seven different teams, and I got good feedback from them."

It was Bridges second time getting the exposure. He was also invited to the first ever HBCU combine. It's an opportunity football players before him at HBCUs never received.

Bridges says he is grateful for each opportunity.

“I feel like it's going to be one of the biggest years in the draft for us because we got so much exposure," Bridges said. "It showed me that everything I've been trying to pursue is closer than I believed. Everything is right there I've just got to keep working, says Shemar Bridges.”

Bridges says several teams told him they like his size, speed and knowledge of the game. He says he’s 100% now and that he’s getting stronger and faster.