St. Johns Country Day Baseball seeks first state title

The Spartans (25-4) play Westminster Academy Thursday, May 18 in a 2A State Semifinal matchup in Fort Myers. They're two wins away from making history.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Spartans nation sent the St. Johns Country Day Baseball team off in style Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans are headed to Fort Myers and are just two wins away from the program's first state title.

The senior-laiden Spartans have put together a record of 25-4 and head into Thursday's state semifinal against Westminster Academy with a lot of momentum.

They've won 10 straight games and beat North Florida Christian in the regional finals avenging last year's loss to the Eagles in the same round.

Head Coach Tom Lucas has coached several of his players since they were eight years old and says they are a special group.

"No Spartan baseball team has ever won a state title so that is stressed upon them. They're not going to be defined by that but they can leave a lasting legacy so that's the ultimate goal," Lucas said.

"We had a really good team last year and we've heard people say that there was gonna be a drop off so I think our guys came with a chip on their shoulder knowing what mission we needed to complete so now there are two more games we gotta do it," Spartans pitcher and first baseman Jacob Thomas said.

"You know it's good to bring back something and know when you come back to the school, when you come back from college and you see 2023 Spartans winning the state championship that's really special. That would be really cool," Spartans shortstop Shawn Andrade said.

First pitch is set for one o' clock Thursday at Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

The game will be streamed on NFHS Network.