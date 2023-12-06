Sports Director Chris Porter 1-on-1 with former Andrew Jackson star Ranier Rackley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Andrew Jackson star Ranier Rackley joined Sports Director Chris Porter Sunday on Sports Final.
Ranier, who was born and raised on the eastside of Jacksonville reflected back on his playing days at Andrew Jackson.
He also discussed his college career and how he had to take two years off from football to take care of his mom.
Ranier shared how he’s taking advantage of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program that helps outstanding coaches gain exposure to NFL training camps and offseason workout programs.