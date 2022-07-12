Sports Director Chris Porter expresses love for alma mater Warner Robins High School

Sports Director Chris Porter graduated from Warner Robins High in 1998.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Chris Porter needs your understanding.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. the Warner Robins Demons will take on the Ware County Gators for the 5A football state championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Demons are the reigning state champions and are playing great football after a rough start to the season.

The Gators are unbeaten and looking to win the first state football title in the program’s history.

Sports Director Chris Porter graduated from Warner Robins High in 1998.

In fact, his mom, sister, aunts, uncle and cousins graduated from WRHS as well.

Ahead of Saturday’s championship game Chris shared his love for his school and explained to Gators fans why he can’t root for them this weekend.