SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket Thursday with 54 Starlink satellites

The instantaneous launch window is at 9:27 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting Thursday for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, and CRS-25.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.