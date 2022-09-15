x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket Thursday with 54 Starlink satellites

The instantaneous launch window is at 9:27 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting Thursday for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 9:27 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, and CRS-25. 

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

You can watch that live here.

RELATED: SpaceX reported to fire employees critical of CEO Elon Musk

RELATED: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Are We In For An Upset Filled Week In The Big 12? With Danny Kanell

Before You Leave, Check This Out