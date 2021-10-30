Sources: Anthony Richardson to start for Gators against Georgia

The Gainesville-native is expected to make his first career start, sources confirm to FCN. Pierce County grad Stetson Bennett will also reportedly start for Georgia

After a stand-out performance in the Gators' loss to LSU, the plan is for redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson to start under-center for Florida against top-ranked Georgia, multiple sources tell First Coast News.

Redshirt junior Emory Jones had started all seven of Florida's previous games this year, with Richardson playing in select packages. In the 49-42 loss to LSU on October 16, Richardson played out the stretch-run of the second half after Jones threw his second interception of the day. Richardson, a Gainesville Eastside graduate, finished 10-19 for 167 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions; he also added 37 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries. Jones was 12-19 for 161 yards, a touchdown, and those two interceptions.

For the season, Richardson is 21-37 for 392 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also dazzled in the run-game, tallying 348 yards and three scores on just 28 carries.

Jones, head coach Dan Mullen's first notable recruit when he arrived in Gainesville in 2017, has also had success in 2021 -- including a near-upset win over Alabama Week Three in which Richardson did not play. In seven games this year, Jones has a 67.4 completion percentage, throwing for 1,304 yards and ten touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also has 494 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.

The expectation is that Richardson will start but that Jones will also see playing time against Georgia. Both saw first team rep's during the week, sources tell First Coast News, with Richardson seeing more later in the week. Offensive line injuries for the Gators were also a factor in the decision to start Richardson.

Meanwhile, Georgia has faced a "quarterback carousel" dilemma as well. Incumbent starter JT Daniels has missed the last several weeks with an oblique injury, but has been cleared for the Florida game. However, multiple outlets report that long-time back-up Stetson Bennett, who has started the past four games with Daniels out, will get the nod against the Gators.

On the season, Bennett, a graduate of nearby Pierce County High School, has posted a 69.5 completion percentage, throwing for 996 yards and an eye-popping 11 touchdowns to two interceptions. The former walk-on also has 148 yards on the ground. Bennett emerged as Georgia's starter in 2020, but it was against these same Gators that he lost his starting role. Against Florida in 2020, Bennett was 5-16 for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception; the Gators would go onto win 44-28.

Daniels, the USC transfer, has appeared in three games this year, throwing for a 76.1 completion percentage, 567 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He appeared in four games in 2020 down the stretch, leading Georgia to a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.