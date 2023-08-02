Sorry, not sorry. LeBron James in the GOAT and it’s not even close

His outstanding numbers separate him from all NBA players, both past and present, but the work he does off the court is what's really impressive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LeBron James is the G.O.A.T and there's no question about it.

On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader with his 38 point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The stars were out in Los Angeles to see LeBron accomplish a feat many said would never happen.

It's hard to comprehend his sustained greatness over the last two decades.

At 38 years old, which is ancient in the NBA, he's averaging 30 points per game, and it looks like there's no slowing down in sight,

The expectations placed on LeBron from the beginning were unrealistic and unfair. Yet, 21 years after Sports Illustrated put him on the cover with the headline 'The Chosen One,' LeBron exceeded all expectations, even with the odds stacked against him.

In his youth, he fell into the category of 'at-risk children,' missing more than 80 days of school in the fourth grade. It's one of the reasons why he founded the LeBron James Family Foundation.

It doesn't happen often. A 16-year-old boy projected to be one of the all-time greats ends up as one of the all-time greats.

Even as many stand in solidarity against some societal issues, few are vocal about it. However, LeBron has made it part of his life's work to speak up against racism, police brutality, voter suppression and human rights violations despite being told to just shut up and dribble.

I love LeBron the husband - the way he loves his wife.

I love LeBron the dad - the way he loves his three children.

I love LeBron the son - the way he loves his mother.

I love Lebron the friend - the way he has helped improved their lives.