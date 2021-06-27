Solomon Kindley returns home to host youth football camp

The Raines and Georgia alum is now an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins.

The Solomon Kindley Foundation may be less than a year old, but its co-founder has been thinking about this day for a long, long time.

Raines alum Solomon Kindley returned home to Northwest Jacksonville Saturday to host his Foundation's first youth football camp. 200 young football players took to "The Graveyard" for Saturday's festivities. Their coaches: legendary Jacksonville natives, including Jeff Holland and De'Andre Johnson, as well as current NFL up-and-comers Tyson Campbell (Jaguars) and Andrew Thomas (Giants). Both Campbell and Thomas played with Kindley at the University of Georgia.

Kindley was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started all 13 games he appeared in during his rookie season.

Great seeing so many guys that I covered during their high school days helping Raines alum & @MiamiDolphins OL Solomon Kindley at his football camp this morning. @FCN2go @FCNsports #teamsideline @NFL pic.twitter.com/sQeo08dmz4 — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) June 26, 2021

The Solomon Kindley Foundation is also hosting a Learn to Swim Program in Miami this summer. Kindley was a lifeguard throughout his high school years in Duval County.