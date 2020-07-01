What was once a strength for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs now becomes a question mark.

Jacksonville's own Solomon Kindley became the third, Georgia offensive lineman to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, announcing via Instagram on Tuesday. The Raines High School alum appeared in 13 games this fall for Georgia, making 11 starts despite a mid-season injury.

In his announcement, Kindley thanked Georgia's athletic training staff, Bulldog Nation, and even gave a shout-out to his alma mater, Raines. Kindley also specifically thanked now-former offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who accepted the head coaching position at Arkansas earlier this winter.

A three-star commit in 2016, Kindley, technically a redshirt junior this fall, appeared in 42 games in his Bulldog career, including the 2017 National Championship. He was named co-winner of Georgia's "Up Front" award at the team's postseason Gala event this year.