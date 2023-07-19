Proposed soccer complex in St. Johns County would also include walking trails, playground and picnic area

During the Board of Commissioners meeting, JAXUSL President & CEO Steve Livingstone shared renderings of the estimated $30 million facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a possible public-private partnership with JAXUSL, the group that wants to bring a proposed 15-field community sportsplex and professional training site in Northern St. Johns County.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting, JAXUSL President & CEO Steve Livingstone shared renderings of the estimated $30 million facility.

The proposed community sportsplex, located off County Road 16A, forms part of the county’s current Four Parks Master Plan Project and would feature up to nine natural grass soccer fields, five multipurpose synthetic turf fields (soccer, baseball, lacrosse), one pro turf soccer field, and an eight-lane athletics track and mini stadium suitable for Special Olympics and regional events with bleacher seating for up to 3,000 spectators.

The multi-use site would also be home to the professional soccer club's training headquarters.

JAXUSL’s proposal for the sportsplex includes full community access to the fields and park facilities, which would also include walking trails, playground and picnic areas, a pavilion, concessions and public parking.

The company’s goal is to bring competitive USL Championship and USL Super League action to the First Coast by 2025/2026 and to work with local authorities in the development of a 15,000-capacity stadium and training facilities to host the club in Northeast Florida.