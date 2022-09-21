'So what, now what?:' Early season success hasn't clouded the big picture for the Jaguars

Head coach Doug Pederson says the team has adopted a week-by-week approach to games and that the team is focused ahead of its matchup with LA Chargers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL is glorious.

Jacksonville was cast aside before the season started, but after a dominating victory over the Indianapolis Colts the Jaguars are a dark horse to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC.

It's fun to look ahead for those outside of TIAA Bank Field, but the team knows how fast things can change each and every week.

“It’s that ‘so what, now what?’ mentality," Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson said.

He continued, "we don’t really care. Wins are great, and they’re hard to come by in this league, and we like them, but again, it’s my job to make sure that the goals and ambitions and things we’re trying to get done stay in front of the football team. Keep pushing the team to get better. Challenge the team to get better. Challenge the coaches to continue to get better and find ways to improve. It’s a long, long season. You hear that all the time, but it really is. It’s just one game, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Jaguars (1-1) will have their hands full as they enter their Week 3 tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1).

The Chargers feature a dynamic offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who is day-to-day with a rib injury. Jacksonville fully expects Herbert to play and is preparing for the young superstar.

Justin Herbert is “day to day” per Brandon Staley. Herbert threw yesterday and did some “rotational” work. He will participate in individual drills today, according to Staley. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 21, 2022

"That's the challenge we're looking forward to is just winning our 1-on-1s when we get an opportunity to and make sure he feels us as much as we can," outside linebacker Josh Allen said.

"They surrounded him early with some talented guys. The run game obviously, the receiving core, and they’re playing good defense, too. They’ve been there. Really, it’s the mentality of the coach, too. Brandon Staley (Chargers head coach) is an impressive guy, and that’s how the team, they’re going to feed off of that." Pederson said.

The Chargers defense also features stars on the defensive line and in the secondary.

Trevor Lawrence will have to deal with the pass rush from Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, while also navigating past Derwin James and J.C. Jackson in the secondary.

"Really just talented all over the board, we’ve got to just be really disciplined," Lawrence said.

"I feel like we have a great plan as of right now, but this has to develop more and more, and we’ve got to learn more about them as we go throughout the week and, same thing as last week, just be prepared, and everyone on the same page, and at the end of the day, it’s just about who executes better."

The Jaguars will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday as the team tries to stay on east coast time. It's a travel itinerary that Pederson says he has gone with in the past and finds most effective.

"Studies have proven that there’s not a whole lot (advantage of leaving on Friday). Every time zone you go back in time, it takes a day or so, 24 hours, to kind of catch up, so really, you should go out on like Thursday if you really want to catch up. I think if you just keep everything sort of status and keep the way we’ve been doing it here, you don’t have to worry about anything other than the time.”