'Slight obsession:' Jaguars fan relives team highs and lows through memorabilia

Jeff Graham is heading to Kansas City for the Jaguars AFC Divisional matchup against the Chiefs. He hopes to make more memories and add them to his fan cave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A collage of teal and black covers every inch of Jeff Graham's living room. Helmets and autographs from the inception of the Jacksonville Jaguars to present day.

He's a Jaguars superfan.

"A lot of work, slight obsession, unfinished." Graham said.

Every turf-stained towel and sweaty glove tells a story.

"This is a glove from Chad Muma for his first game with the Jags." Graham said.

He was one of 70,000 fans who witnessed history Saturday night as the Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Chargers.

"We were yelling the whole way I mean my voice is still shot, it still hurts to kind of get louder, after that game it was still an experience, I couldn't even believe it," Graham said.

He'll spend the rest of the week reliving the euphoria through his living room and is ready to create more memories on the road in Kansas City.

"I'm excited I can't even put the words ready to go to Kansas City and I got all the faith in the world." Graham said.