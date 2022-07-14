Street League Skateboarding 2022 Championship Tour kick (flips) off Saturday at Vystar arena

One difference this year compared to SLS last year in Jacksonville is that the course is inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Skateboarding fans, are you ready?!

Street League Skateboarding is back in Jacksonville for the 2022 championship tour, kick(flipping) off Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

That's one difference this year compared to last year: the course is inside. Over 40 skateboarders will compete in the prelims on Saturday and only eight will advance to the final on Sunday.

Skateboarders from last year will be back, including Florida's very own Zion Wright. Wright is from Jupiter and says he's thinking up tricks he'll be able to master inside the arena.

"It's really cool to come back," Wright said. "Obviously grew up skating at Kona and stuff so yeah, it's gonna be a really fun experience. Come out and hang out and watch some great skateboarding."

Jacksonville is the SLS opener and then skateboarders head to Seattle for the August competition.

👀 THIS WEEKEND, MORE WAYS TO WATCH! WHO’S TAKING STOP 1 OF THE 2022 SLS CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QVfZmV1l7T — Street League Skateboarding (@StreetLeague) July 13, 2022