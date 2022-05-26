Six-run fifth inning leads First Academy softball past University Christian 8-2 in 2A state title game

CLERMONT, Fla. — First Academy softball plated six runs in the fifth inning to bury University Christian on its way to an 8-2 win in the 2A state title game.
Alexis Zerquera capped off the big inning with a three-run homerun off of Christians pitcher Sophia Kardatzke.
“There’s nothing that you’re going to say that’s going to take that pain, that hurt away,” Christians head coach, Keith Stroud, said.
"The only thing that you can kind of look back on is you represented your school your teammates your program in the best way and I feel like we’ve done that and we’re champions."