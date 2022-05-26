Six-run fifth inning leads First Academy softball past University Christian 8-2 in 2A state title game

Alexis Zerquera capped off a big inning with a three-run homerun off of Christians pitcher Sophia Kardatzke.

CLERMONT, Fla. — First Academy softball plated six runs in the fifth inning to bury University Christian on its way to an 8-2 win in the 2A state title game.

“There’s nothing that you’re going to say that’s going to take that pain, that hurt away,” Christians head coach, Keith Stroud, said.