Sideline 2022 Week 7: Bishop Kenny looks to stay undefeated against Ponte Vedra

The Crusaders (6-0) take on a Ponte Vedra (2-3) team that hasn't allowed more than 24 points in a game this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 7 of Sideline 2022, and our Game of the Week pits the Ponte Vedra Sharks (2-3) up against the Bishop Kenny Crusaders (6-0).

Bishop Kenny is coming off a 31-0 district win over Wolfson on Monday. At this time last year the Crusaders had just dropped their first game and struggled the rest of the way.

This year's squad thinks it's learned from its mistakes last year and can continue the upward trend.

"For us it's about minimizing mistakes I don't think they're going to allow for tons of explosive plays and I think we've done a good job of minimizing that this year." Crusaders head coach Tim Krause said.

The Sharks are looking to get back to .500 after dropping a district game to Flagler Palm Coast last week.

Ponte Vedra boasts a stout defense that hasn't allowed the opposition much this year.

