Sideline 2022 Week 4: Christ's Church Academy excited for tall task against University Christian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 4 of Sideline 2022, and we'll be bringing you games from all around the First Coast.

Our Game of the Week pits the Christ's Church Academy Eagles (0-3) up against University Christian Christians (3-0).

The Eagles are coming off a 34-24 loss to Beachside, while the Christians throttled Charlton County 33-0 last week.

Christ's Church Academy knows it's entering as a heavy underdog against University Christian, but it believes it's due for a better performance.

"As long as we execute I think it'll be a really, really good football game it'll be a better football game than most people will give us a chance for I can tell you that." Eagles head coach Koreen Burch said.

University Christian is looking to maintain momentum after getting off to a torrid start. The Christians have outscored their opponents 107-20 in three games.

"These guys like being around each other they're like brothers they work all summer long hard, and you can kind of see it on the field how they act around each other in the locker room they just like being around each other and that's big." Christians head coach Dave Penland said.

Week 4 Cameras Rolling: