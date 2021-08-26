Sideline 2021 premieres FRIDAY NIGHT on First Coast News!

A new high school football season is upon us. The First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way

The 2021 Florida High School Football season officially begins on Friday, August 27. And so, too, does this year's season of SIDELINE 2021 on First Coast News.

Join Sports Director Chris Porter, Sports Anchor Mia O'Brien and the entire First Coast News Team as they get you set for the 2021 season, all day on Friday! Live team coverage from Raines High School begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the Vikings' showdown with Trinity Christian at 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to also tune in at 7:30 p.m. for the SIDELINE ULTIMATE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE SHOW on ABC25!

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:

- Trinity Christian at Raines

- Clay at Fleming Island

- Atlantic Coast at Mandarin

- Sandalwood at Fletcher

- Nease at Ponte Vedra

- Riverside at Parker

- West Nassau at Bolles

- Harvest Community at Christ Church Academy

- Providence at Bishop Kenny

- Zarephath Academy at Young Kids in Motion

... and First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!